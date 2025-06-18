EHS Insight Launches Powerful AI Copilot Expansion And Productivity-Boosting Upgrades

EHS Insight

Leverage Predictive Data

- Gary McDonaldHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EHS Insight , the leading provider of EHS and ESG software solutions, today announced the release of a major platform update that significantly expands the platform's AI capabilities and delivers a series of enhancements focused on speed, usability and smarter safety management.At the core of this release is a major expansion of the EHS Insight Copilot, now fully embedded into forms like Training Requirements, Incident Events, and JSA Templates. Users can chat with Copilot to get instant insights, summaries, and next-step recommendations. With smarter suggested prompts, persistent conversations that update with new data, and a reset option to start fresh, the upgraded Copilot delivers faster, sharper, and more intelligent support-powered by enhanced OpenAI models built for real-world safety use.“Our customers are already seeing meaningful results from the EHS Insight Copilot,” said Gary McDonald, Founder and CEO of EHS Insight.“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Teams are saving time, moving faster, and trusting the built-in EHS professional they get in a partner like Copilot. It's more than just AI-it's an expert assistant right inside the platform.”This release underscores EHS Insight's ongoing commitment to innovation, delivering real-world solutions that make it easier for safety professionals to do their jobs more effectively.About EHS InsightEHS Insight is the world's most comprehensive EHS and ESG software platform, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their safety, compliance, and sustainability goals. With AI-powered tools, intuitive workflows, and unmatched mobile capabilities, EHS Insight empowers teams to work smarter and drive real impact.

Christopher Collier

EHS Insight

+1 509-990-3324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

EHS Insight: Platform AI Copilot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.