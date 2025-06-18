ENG V IND: Shubman Gill To Bat At No. 4 In Leeds Test, Confirms Pant
“I think there is still discussion going on about who is going to bat at No. 3. But No. 4 and 5 are fixed,” Pant said.“I think Shubman will bat at No. 4, and I am going to stick to No. 5 as of now. The rest, we are going to keep discussing.”
With the No. 4 position historically held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and, more recently, Virat Kohli, Gill stepping into that role marks a significant shift in India's red-ball batting framework. Gill, who had been pushed to No. 3 after struggling as an opener, seems ready to embrace the responsibility of what is often considered the cornerstone position in Test batting.
The No. 3 slot, however, remains undecided. Karun Nair - who brings experience and a triple-century to his name - is one of the frontrunners, while rising star B Sai Sudharsan could also be in contention to make his debut.
If Sudharsan gets the nod, he is likely to bat at No. 3. However, if India chooses to stack their lineup with three all-rounders, then Karun could take the slot, allowing the likes of Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur to bolster the lower-middle order.
India's new team management under head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to bring a bold, flexible approach, but there will be more clarity on team composition when Gill himself addresses the media on the eve of the match.
