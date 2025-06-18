SC Shields Advocate Roped In Gangsters Act Case For Deed Writing From Arrest
A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan took note of the submission of the petitioner, advocate Sandeep Kumar, that he is alleged to be the deed-writer of two sale deeds allegedly executed in 2014.
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed the petitioner's plea to quash the FIR registered in July last year under Sections 2 and 3 of the UP Gangsters Act.
The special leave petition (SLP) filed before the apex court contended that the above FIR was without any legally tenable basis.
"Neither the base FIRs nor the essential of disturbance of public order to constitute a 'gang' within a meaning of Section 2(b), nor the factum of deriving any advantage insofar as petitioner is concerned, is apparent, nor the threshold of 'indulging into anti-social activity', forms part of subjective satisfaction of authorities to initiate proceeding under Gangster Act," contended the SLP filed through advocate Anurag Ojha.
It added that in both the base FIRs, the only allegation against the petitioner is that he is the deed writer of the alleged sale-deeds executed in April 2014.
As per the SLP, the Allahabad High Court had already stayed further proceedings in the first base FIR, and ordered that no coercive action would be taken against the petitioner in relation to the second base FIR. It added that the writing of a deed was purely a professional engagement to which the petitioner is entitled as a legal practitioner.
Further, it contended that for the initiation of a proceeding under the Gangster Act, a prima facie examination of the allegation underlying registration of base FIRs and the consequent preparation of the gang chart is necessary. "The petitioner has performed his legal duty in drafting the sale deed, if the allegations are taken at their face value to be correct and the same cannot be a basis to saddle him with any proceedings, lest the criminal proceedings," contended the SLP.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment