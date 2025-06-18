403
Volcanic Eruption Halts Flights to Bali
(MENAFN) Air traffic to Bali, a popular Indonesian tourist destination, was interrupted on Wednesday following the eruption of a volcano in the nation's eastern region.
The disturbance came after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted on Tuesday in East Nusa Tenggara, propelling an ash plume as high as 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) above sea level.
Multiple carriers suspended their routes to Bali due to the volcanic eruption, as reported by a news outlet, which referred to updates from the island’s international airport website.
Airlines affected included Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which halted services to numerous Australian destinations.
Other carriers like Air India, Air New Zealand, Scoot from Singapore, and China’s Juneyao Airlines also paused their flights.
Situated on Flores Island, to the east of Bali, the volcano had its warning status upgraded to the maximum level (four) on Monday, as per the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
Indonesia lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire and is among the most geologically dynamic nations, home to 130 currently active volcanoes.
