Trump Grants More Time for TikTok Sale
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump has decided to provide another reprieve to ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, by granting it additional time to transfer ownership of the platform to an American entity and thereby sidestep a nationwide prohibition, according to media accounts released Tuesday.
This postponement falls under a 2024 statute that forbids the short-form video application from functioning in the United States unless it is separated from its Beijing-based proprietor, a news agency reported.
The measure had been validated by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump is set to authorize an executive directive this week to prolong the deadline by 90 days, the outlet noted.
“President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,” the news agency quoted her saying.
The video-content platform currently has around 170 million users in the United States.
It had temporarily gone offline before Trump’s second swearing-in but was reactivated after he pledged a postponement.
Leavitt mentioned that during the extension, the administration would be “working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”
Trump had already granted a 75-day deferral on the first day of his return to the presidency.
As no American buyer had surfaced by the original April cutoff, the new extension shifts the deadline to early July.
