Myfundedfutures Sets A New Standard For Compliance In The Futures Prop Trading Industry

In an industry with many firms operating with minimal governance and compliance, MyFundedFutures' full implementation of a comprehensive, enterprise-grade compliance solution represents a significant operating shift.

"Traders suffer when firms treat compliance as an afterthought. We treat governance as a foundational pillar," said Philip Fried, Regulatory Compliance Manager at MFFU. "ACA's ComplianceAlpha isn't just a platform-it's the infrastructure supporting our mission to bring institutional discipline to an often overlooked corner of the market."

Trader Experience Elevated with Full Compliance Suite Across Both MFFU & Nortex Capital

Implementation of compliance, risk and governance best practices extends across both My Funded Futures (MFFU)-which oversees trader evaluations-and its sister firm Nortex Capital Partners (NTX), which will manage all live proprietary trading. These policies serve traders in a meaningful way:



Trader Safety & Expectations: Monitoring of community communications, staff oversight and objective policies drive an experience traders can depend on.

Market Abuse Surveillance (MAS): Customized for futures evaluation and live prop trading scenarios, identifying disruptive, manipulative, or unauthorized trading behavior before it escalates and impacts our trading community.

E-Communications Surveillance: Live monitoring of Discord, email, and platform-based communications, bridging a compliance gap commonly overlooked by non-registered firms. This will support the vision our community demands without jeopardizing privacy.

Document & Policy Center: Centralized governance for internal policies, external disclosures, trader resources and real-time attestations.

Training & Certification Engine: Best-trained staff in the industry with 15 custom-built e-learning modules and certifications across AML/KYC, market abuse, social media marketing compliance, dispute resolution, and operational conduct. Audit Mode & Risk Dashboards: Real-time insight into surveillance gaps, employee completion metrics, and regulatory risk triggers.

"Our goal from day one was to build an ecosystem where scalable trading meets uncompromising compliance," said Fried. "With ComplianceAlpha at the core, we've accomplished that-and raised the bar for every other firm in our category."

Leading the Industry Into the Future

At a time when uncertainty surrounding policies of many prop trading firms exists, MyFundedFutures stands apart by voluntarily adopting the kind of GRC framework typically seen only at SEC-, CFTC-, or NFA-regulated institutions . MyFundedFutures proactively embraces oversight tools, audit protocols, and surveillance technology that exceed minimum expectations.

About My Funded Futures

My Funded Futures (MFFU) is a leading fintech platform that offers futures evaluation programs, performance analytics, and technology-driven trader development. Through its affiliated live trading firm Nortex Capital Partners, the MFFU ecosystem delivers a dual-entity structure built for transparency, scalability, and professional-grade oversight. Together, the firms are reshaping what it means to trade-and comply-in the modern proprietary trading era.

Media Contact:

Coeli Ayres

[email protected]

314-884-1869

