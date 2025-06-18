INVO Fertility Expands Telehealth Capabilities At Its Wisconsin Fertility Institute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETON, Wis. and SARASOTA, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the“Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its telehealth capabilities at its Wisconsin Fertility Institute center, designed to help expand access, and in a more patient-convenient manner, to expert fertility care and help support more families on their journey to parenthood.

Dr. Gretchen Collins, medical director and Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist at Wisconsin Fertility Institute, is now further licensed in Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana, Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, and Indiana.

This telehealth platform allows prospective parents to connect with Wisconsin Fertility Institute's team of providers from the comfort of their homes. Through secure virtual consultations, patients can receive personalized fertility assessments, treatment planning, and ongoing support, making high-quality care more accessible and convenient than ever before.

“Our mission has always been to empower families with the tools and expertise they need to achieve their dreams of parenthood,” said Steve Shum, CEO at INVO Fertility.“By integrating telehealth into our services, we're breaking down geographic barriers and providing compassionate, expert care to individuals and couples, no matter where they are located.”

The telehealth platform is designed to streamline the fertility journey, offering virtual appointments for initial consultations, follow-up visits, and cycle monitoring discussions. While telehealth enhances accessibility for consultations and planning, all egg retrievals and embryo transfers will continue to take place at Wisconsin Fertility Institute's state-of-the-art clinic where patients receive hands-on care using the latest advancements in reproductive technology.

This expansion of services is expected to significantly broaden Wisconsin Fertility Institute's reach, particularly for those in underserved or rural areas who may face challenges accessing specialized fertility care. By combining the convenience of telehealth with the expertise of in-clinic procedures, Wisconsin Fertility Institute is poised to help more families navigate the complexities of fertility treatment with confidence and ease.

To learn more about Wisconsin Fertility Institute, visit or contact the clinic at 608-824-0075 for more details.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including“INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

...

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

...