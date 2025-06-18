403
G-SHOCK Unveils Bold New Campaign With Vicky Kaushal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,18th June 2025: G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand from Casio, has launched a powerful new campaign with their brand ambassador actor Vicky Kaushal, building on the brand's signature message - Rise Above the Shocks. Focused on G-SHOCK's iconic styles, the campaign champions a new generation that redefines what it means to be tough.
G-SHOCK's legacy has always been rooted in innovation, endurance, and self-expression, creating a cultural revolution with its ever-evolving designs and product developments. Through this campaign, the brand shifts the spotlight onto a more personal, inner kind of resilience - one that defines today's youth as they face expectations, setbacks, and the pressure to conform. In a world that often questions their strength, they continue to push forward on their own terms.
Leading the campaign is the DW-5000R, a tribute to the very first G-SHOCK that sparked a global movement, now reimagined for today. Its instantly recognisable square face, rugged resin build, and unmistakable street-ready aesthetic make it a statement piece for those who live by their code. Alongside it, styles like the GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110 showcase the iconic toughness of G-SHOCK's design language - each one a wearable symbol of resilience, creativity, and identity.
Speaking about the campaign, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India said, "With 'Rise Above the Shocks', we're celebrating a generation that is raw, unapologetic and fearless, for whom G-SHOCK is a reflection of this very mindset. This campaign reflects how today's youth are rewriting what it means to be tough with authenticity, boldness, and style. We are elated to have powerhouse Vicky Kaushal embodying the spirit and vision of this generation, resonating with a powerful message of never giving up and the power of sheer perseverance."
G-SHOCK brand ambassador and actor Vicky Kaushal added, "There is strength in silence and power in perseverance. 'Rise Above the Shocks' is for everyone who's had the resilience and will to rise above the hardest blows that life has thrown at them, and have a 'Never Give Up outlook in life'. That's what G-SHOCK represents, and I'm proud to be part of that such brand story."
The creation of the project was undertaken in partnership with Method Productions, led by avid producer Ravneet Mahajan and visionary director John Fredrick Peter, who sought to strike a balance between the right level of grit and storytelling for a new age audience, focusing on the core values of what it means to be tough in the current day context.
With a continued focus on India's Gen Z and millennial audiences, G-SHOCK's latest campaign reinforces its deep connection with a loyal community while inviting a new generation to wear their resilience on their wrist with some of its most iconic model lineups which are a rage globally
About G-SHOCK:
G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.
In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.
Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 150 million watches across 140 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
