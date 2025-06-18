King's Speech At European Parliament Revived Centrality Of Palestinian Cause-RCJA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II's sixth plenary address to the European Parliament affirms "centrality" of European institutions and their international position on all political, economic, social, and security developments globally, Secretary-General of the Secretary-General of Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA), Abdullah Kanaan, said.In this context, he noted the event focused on Arab issues, mainly the Palestinian cause and city of Jerusalem.In a statement Wednesday, Kanaan added that the Royal speech comes at a difficult time, as the world witnesses an acceleration in crises, conflicts, and challenges, as well as technological developments and innovations."Europe's fresh keenness emerges to consolidate global security, as the continent suffers from the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the energy crisis, economic challenges, and refugees, he pointed out.Kanaan pointed to His Majesty's emphasis on the importance of the European stance on the Palestinian issue, referring to the recent announcement by many European countries of their intention to officially recognize the Palestinian state, namely France, Britain, Spain, Ireland, and others.This step , he noted, constitutes support for the Palestinian cause at the diplomatic level.Jordan, which assumes the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, continues to affirm the key path of peace, as a partner of Europe and the entire world in efforts to achieve peace and reject hatred and extremism, he remarked.In a message to the world public opinion, he said RCJA Jordan adheres to its religious and moral heritage and history that call for peace, stability and respect for religious freedom.The King's speech and Jordan's "firm" position support Palestinian people and their legitimate, legal and historical rights to self-determination and establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.