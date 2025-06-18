Alcatel And Digital Turbine Join Forces To Provide The Best User Experience On Mobile Devices In India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration will bring DT's personalized mobile experiences to Alcatel users in India - customized from the moment they unbox their device to the everyday moments spent on them.

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW DELHI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcatel, the leading French consumer tech brand, and Digital Turbine, the company that powers the premium mobile experience through innovative technology, have announced an exclusive partnership to elevate mobile user experience in India. As Alcatel launches its new range of smartphones in India, the collaboration with DT will allow them to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that enhance how users interact with their mobile devices.

This partnership with Nxtcell India, a 100% Indian-domiciled company that holds brand authorization for "Alcatel" in India and other international markets, will integrate Digital Turbine's suite of mobile technologies directly into Alcatel devices manufactured in India, enhancing how users discover and engage with apps. Through Dynamic Installs, users are introduced to pre-selected apps tailored to their preferences, opening new opportunities for app discovery. SingleTapTM installs make it easy to download apps instantly and seamlessly - with no app store visit and no disruption to the user experience. To further enhance the experience, timely and relevant notifications provide app recommendations based on individual interests, helping users get more value from their device during everyday moments.

"India is one of the most important smartphone markets globally and we're excited to partner with Digital Turbine to deliver a richer, more personalized experience for our users," said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, NxtCell India.

"This collaboration with Digital Turbine ensures that Alcatel devices offer more than just hardware, they deliver ongoing value, engaging content and a great user experience from day one," added Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer, Nxtcell India.

Digital Turbine's technology transforms how users discover and interact with apps and services by delivering personalized content and app recommendations when users are most engaged.

With this partnership, Alcatel can deliver customized user journeys and unlock new app discovery opportunities for their users by joining a global network of leading manufacturers and carriers who deliver innovative mobile experiences that put the user first. By partnering with Digital Turbine, Alcatel joins a network of top manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung, HMD, Nokia, Motorola, and others, to reach hundreds of millions of users globally.

"We're excited to be Alcatel's exclusive partner in India, a major milestone for Digital Turbine in the country," said Phil Bramson, GM of App Media at Digital Turbine. "Together, we are elevating the user experience and driving real consumer value in one of the world's biggest markets by offering relevant content and meaningful engagement opportunities that evolve throughout the device's lifecycle."

With a strong emphasis on innovation and user-centric design, Alcatel's launch in India marks a significant expansion for the brand in the world's second-largest smartphone market. The integration of Digital Turbine's solutions positions Alcatel devices as a gateway to smarter, more personalized mobile interactions.

About Alcatel

Alcatel is a French tech brand established in 1898. Alcatel is a brand independently operated by TCL Communication under a trademark licensing agreement from Nokia. Available in more than 160 countries, Alcatel is committed to democratizing innovation and offering high-quality technology at competitive prices, empowering users to create, share, and inspire their world. NxtCell India (100% Indian-domicile company), holds the brand authorization for brand "Alcatel" for India & other international Markets.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS ) is the driving force behind superior mobile experiences for consumers and results for the world's leading mobile operators, advertisers and publishers. Our platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to drive end-to-end recognition, acquisition and monetization - connecting them to more consumers, in more ways, on more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world.

