First Azerbaijani-Kazakh Summer Youth School Steels Bilateral Ties In Aktau (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The inaugural Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Summer Youth School titled“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: Strengthening Relations in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” was held in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan Center Public Foundation, the event brought together 40 young participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other Turkic states to exchange knowledge on constitutional development, sovereignty history, and intercultural dialogue.

Among the speakers were Azerbaijani scholars Eldar Jafarov from Baku State University and Elvin Talishinski from Azerbaijan University. The program included seminars, workshops, a visit to the museum named after Abish Kekilbayev, and a sea excursion. The closing ceremony was attended by consuls from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Ilkin Orujov, director of the Azerbaijan Center, emphasized the youth school's role in enhancing cooperation and reinforcing brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Aykhan Suleymanli, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Aktau, expressed satisfaction with the successful event and voiced readiness to further develop educational and cultural cooperation.

Elvira Jangojayeva from Yesenov University highlighted the importance of hosting such events at the university and expressed hope for continued collaboration with the Azerbaijan Center. Sabit Mammadov from the State Committee underscored the youth's role in strengthening bilateral relations, while Shamsaddin Huseynov, chairman of the“Dostlug” (“Friendship”) Ethnocultural Union, spoke about the importance of economic cooperation and the youth's contribution to its development.

The event culminated in the conferment of certificates to the participants, subsequently succeeded by a cultural showcase.