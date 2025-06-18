Türkiye Accelerates Security Measures Along Iranian Border

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, Türkiye has stepped up its security measures along the border with Iran, Trend reports.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, accompanied by the top command of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), visited Van province to inspect the readiness of border troops.

Güler stated that recent happenings in Iran have set the wheels in motion for tightening border security.

“We are living through a sensitive period, marked by growing risks and threats both in our region and globally. It is essential for our country to remain strong and vigilant in the face of these multi-dimensional dangers,” the minister said during his remarks.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.