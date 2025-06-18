Surface Metals To Present At Fast Markets Lithium Supply And Battery Raw Materials Conference

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) -(the "", or "") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting to industry at the 17Annual Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference June 23- 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a four day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from around the world including top producers to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fast Markets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, and through its US subsidiary, ACME Lithium US Inc., is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton Lake Valley, Nevada and holds a sedimentary lithium claystone project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. Surface Metals Inc. has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd, a leading partner, at a group of lithium projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

