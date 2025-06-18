Surface Metals To Present At Fast Markets Lithium Supply And Battery Raw Materials Conference
The Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a four day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from around the world including top producers to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fast Markets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.
About Surface Metals Inc.
Surface Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada, and through its US subsidiary, ACME Lithium US Inc., is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton Lake Valley, Nevada and holds a sedimentary lithium claystone project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. Surface Metals Inc. has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd, a leading partner, at a group of lithium projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
...
We Seek Safe Harbor
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Surface Metals Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment