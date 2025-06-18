Contract Management Standardtm Fourth Edition Advances With Global Collaboration And Unified Vision

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This edition represents the culmination of years of international collaboration to create a common language and framework for contract management excellence. More than just an update, it is the product of a global effort involving thousands of professionals from every continent, who participated through job task analysis, expert drafting, peer review, and public comment period.

This global edition reflects a diverse range of perspectives and real-world experiences from across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The standard is grounded in consensus-based principles approved by a standards consensus body inclusive of global individuals.

"The CMS represents more than a document-it's a shared language for professionals navigating the complexity of modern contracting," said Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA and CCM Institute Chair. "By bringing together voices from every region, this edition advances our collective ability to drive better outcomes, elevate our profession, and enhance trust in buyer and seller relationships."

The new CMS delivers a harmonized framework applicable across global markets, integrating international terminology and practical guidance that reflects today's legal, commercial, and technological realities. This voluntary consensus standard is developed through a process characterized by openness, balance, due process, and consensus, ensuring inclusivity and integrity. It provides access to a neutral, transparent recognized platform designed to benefit professionals across all sectors and jurisdictions.

"This marks a defining moment for the discipline of contract management. For the first time, we have a globally recognized standard that is both cross-industry and cross-function, reflecting the evolving role of contracting in today's complex world," said Sally Guyer, CEO of WorldCC. "The Contract Management Standard v4 has been shaped by the insights and expertise of our global community – built by practitioners, for practitioners. It provides a common language and a clear framework to drive better performance, stronger relationships, and more consistent outcomes. This is a standard the world can stand behind."

Leadership from NCMA and WorldCC will be highlighting the Fourth Edition at upcoming events, including our launch webinar on 9 July 2025. You can register here:

To access the new edition and learn more, visit:

Contacts:

Holly DeHesa, Director of Marketing and Communications, NCMA, 281-865-3296 [email protected]

Kate Hodgins, Head of Marketing, WorldCC: [email protected]

About Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute):

The Commerce & Contract Management Institute seeks to improve the world through higher standards in buying and selling. Through rigorous, practical research and insights, both relevant and useful, they shape global policy and practice. CCM Institute helps society by driving up standards for the exchange of goods and services, resulting in better trading outcomes in both the private and public sectors. As a not-for-profit organization, CCM Institute was founded, and is supported, by World Commerce & Contracting and National Contract Management Association.

About NCMA

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in contract management.

About World Commerce & Contracting

World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is a global, not-for-profit association focused on advancing commercial and contract management practices. With over 80,000 members in more than 180 countries, WorldCC promotes standards, certifications, research, and education to support professionals and organizations in achieving better commercial outcomes. WorldCC works with leading public and private sector organizations to enhance fairness, transparency, and value creation in contracting and commercial relationships.

SOURCE National Contract Management Association