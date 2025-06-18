Rocketreach Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation, Scale, And Customer Impact

"RocketReach was created to make connecting with people easy," said Andrew Tso, Co-Founder of RocketReach. "We've spent the last 10 years building smarter, faster ways to make that possible."

From Two Engineers to a Global Platform

RocketReach was founded by Andrew Tso and Amit Shanbhag, two software engineers with deep experience in search technology. Recognizing a major gap in how professionals accessed accurate contact data, they built a powerful search engine capable of indexing massive volumes of publicly available information. That early innovation laid the foundation for a product that quickly found traction across sales and recruiting use cases.

By listening closely to customer feedback, RocketReach sharpened its product focus, rapidly iterating on features that users needed most. The result was a profitable, fast-growing business that has expanded into a robust platform offering enriched contact profiles, real-time insights, email verification, and automated outreach at scale.

Key Milestones Over 10 Years:



26M+ users served across sales, recruiting, fundraising, and marketing

700M+ professionals and 60M+ companies in the RocketReach database

Customers in 100+ countries , from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises Launch of key products like RocketReach Autopilot, Messages , and Verify

Investing in the Future of Prospecting

As the future of go-to-market work shifts toward automation and intelligence, RocketReach is focused on helping teams scale smarter. The company's roadmap emphasizes fast, intuitive tools powered by real-time data and AI.

"AI and automation are transforming how teams connect, and RocketReach is building for that future," said Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach. "We're delivering faster, smarter, more intuitive tools that cut through the noise and help companies grow faster."

Looking Ahead

With a decade of growth behind it, RocketReach remains focused on helping teams reach who matters-with speed, precision, and simplicity. What began as an engineering-led solution has become an AI-powered platform built for the future of work-continuously evolving to help professionals connect, grow, and lead.

For a deeper look at RocketReach's growth story, check out our 10-year anniversary blog .

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading Lead and Sales intelligence platform that is trusted by over 26 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. RocketReach uses patented technology that covers over 700 million people and 60 million companies around the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs with the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. ‌For more information, please visit .

SOURCE RocketReach