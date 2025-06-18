Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (LFE)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05833
|Record Date:
|June 30, 2025
|Payable Date:
|July 10, 2025
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
