Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend


2025-06-18 09:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.44 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.59 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05833
Record Date: June 30, 2025
Payable Date: July 10, 2025


