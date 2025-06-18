Unframe Launches Synergy: The AI-Native Command Center For Enterprise IT Ops To Automate And Optimize Existing Tech Stacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now generally available, Synergy correlates and explains data across IT Ops systems for real-time clarity, faster resolution, and measurable efficiency without rip-and-replace

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unframe announces the launch and general availability of Synergy , the AI-native command center for enterprise IT operations. Purpose-built to help IT teams reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), eliminate alert fatigue, and boost operational resilience, Synergy layers generative AI across the tools organizations already rely on, including ServiceNow, Splunk, Jira, New Relic, Confluence, and more. Synergy automates manual tasks and enables natural language Q&A to resolve issues more quickly, allowing teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

"Synergy turns noise into insight," says Shay Levi, CEO of Unframe. "IT Ops teams are drowning in alerts, switching between tools, and losing time on manual triage. Synergy uses AI to connect the dots, so they can focus on strategic impact instead of scattered signals."

Synergy solves the gap in IT Ops efficiency by integrating with existing platforms to enable unprecedented clarity, speed, and unification. By filtering operational noise to deliver clear actions, Synergy transitions teams to smarter, easier, and more productive IT Ops workflows in days.

The Urgent Need for AI in IT Ops: Alert Fatigue and Inefficiency

Synergy's launch comes as IT Ops emerges as the most impactful enterprise AI use case, according to Unframe's 2025 Enterprise AI Trends Report . The research highlights that 63% of enterprise leaders cite operational efficiency as a top driver for AI adoption. They want to streamline the complex web of existing tools, without adding or needing to rip-and-replace – 90% cite integration with existing stacks as essential.

In today's enterprise tech stacks, IT leaders, managers, and teams face:



Tools that collect mountains of data – but don't talk to each other

Dashboards that overload and confuse instead of surfacing insights

Manual triaging and root cause analysis that slow down resolutions

Upcoming and critical incidents that aren't noticed until they cause big problems Low visibility into full-stack performance and efficiency



Every minute of downtime and inefficiency translates to real financial and reputational cost. Yet 48% of enterprise leaders are still held back by budget and ROI concerns, citing high implementation costs as a barrier. That's where Synergy comes in with the power to understand, not just notify, and deliver real efficiencies immediately after implementation.

Unify IT Ops with an AI-Native Command Center

Synergy's AI-native command center unites the existing IT Ops tech stack with a smart layer of automated management across monitoring, ticketing, logging, and knowledge systems. By streamlining simple tasks, surfacing clear insights, and quickly explaining root causes, Synergy delivers natural language reports and recommends next steps – not just alerts.

“With Synergy, your team no longer has to dig through 10 tools to understand an incident. It's like having an AI operations analyst on call 24/7,” says Alissa Gilbert, Solutions Engineer at Unframe.

Synergy already helps IT teams across industries including financial services, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing maximize tech stack value and optimization. Smashing silos between tools and teams, Synergy easily integrates the entire stack for connected, explainable, and actionable insights that get smarter with every incident. Synergy's AI-driven powers include:



Real-Time Correlation between every tool to streamline alerts, incidents, runbooks, logs, and knowledge base content across your stack, automatically

AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis to quickly analyze patterns, surface similar past incidents, and generate natural language summaries

Natural Language Queries : Ask questions about incident reports and RCAs and get accurate answers instantly

Proactive Monitoring that surfaces risks and anomalies before they escalate for preventive action, not reactive triage

Smart Incident Workflows that don't just automate, but recommend next steps (e.g., runbook, incident, ticket), while flagging delays or ownership gaps AI-Unified Reporting for a single view into live incidents, system performance, and operational KPIs to meet SLAs consistently

Synergy's full-stack coverage comes with Unframe's complete security and compliance alignment, fully compliant with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR and deployable on-prem, in cloud, or hybrid. Outcome-based pricing means enterprises don't lock in their subscription until they've experienced Synergy in action – automating their actual IT Ops environments with immediate impact.

Synergy solves the urgent need for AI-native streamlining in IT Ops so enterprises can enact faster resolutions, achieve full-stack observability, and focus on strategic impact, not manual efforts.

AI-Managed IT Ops for Rapid Enterprise Transformation

Synergy, powered by Unframe, is now generally available to enterprises globally. Following quick custom integration with existing tech stacks, it delivers action and results – transforming IT Ops – just days after implementation.

Learn more at

About Unframe

Unframe is the Managed AI Delivery Platform that delivers AI solutions tailored to your business in days. With Unframe, organizations can turn high-value AI use cases into real outcomes. With its modular building blocks and custom Blueprints, Unframe integrates with entire tech stacks to serve the varied needs of enterprise teams. Unframe is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with a global presence in Tel Aviv and Berlin. Explore Unframe at .

