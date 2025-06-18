Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tdb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Priority Equity Share


2025-06-18 09:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.20 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.70.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833
Record Date: June 30, 2025
Payable Date: July 10, 2025

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

