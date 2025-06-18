403
Putin, UAE President Discuss Iran, Israel War
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which both heads of state voiced significant concern regarding the rapidly intensifying hostilities between Iran and Israel, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin on Wednesday.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to act as a mediator to help enable communication between Tehran and Tel Aviv, emphasizing the critical importance of averting further disruption in the area.
"The presidents noted the need for a speedy end to the conflict between Iran and Israel and the intensification of diplomatic efforts," the Kremlin emphasized in its declaration.
The two leaders agreed that the current developments present substantial dangers to the broader Middle East region.
During the call, Putin also briefed the UAE leader on his recent consultations with multiple international counterparts concerning the ongoing crisis and the need to safeguard regional balance.
The conversation additionally underscored the strengthening relationship between Russia and the UAE, with both parties expressing approval of their expanding collaboration across political, economic, and humanitarian fields.
