US Senate postpones Russian sanctions bill
(MENAFN) A bipartisan bill in the US Senate aiming to impose severe tariffs on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy has been delayed and is unlikely to be addressed this month, according to reports citing senior lawmakers.
The proposed legislation, introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, seeks to apply a 500% tariff on US imports from nations that do not distance themselves from Russian oil and gas unless they actively support Ukraine. Lawmakers had hoped to pass the measure ahead of the G7 summit in Canada and continued pushing for it until the summit's conclusion on Tuesday.
However, Senator Graham acknowledged that the escalating conflict in the Middle East—particularly following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure—has shifted legislative priorities. “That doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten about Russia or Ukraine. Not at all,” he told reporters.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune also indicated that the bill might be considered in “a July timeframe,” pointing to the current focus in Congress on President Donald Trump’s budget and tax cut proposals.
During the G7 summit in Alberta, Trump chose to leave early, skipping a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. He has expressed reluctance to rush additional sanctions against Russia despite growing pressure, maintaining a cautious stance.
“When I sanction a country, that costs the US a lot of money – a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said during the summit. “It’s not just, let’s sign a document. You’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one-way street.”
Although Trump has suggested he may introduce new measures against Moscow, the administration appears focused for now on addressing the crisis unfolding in the Middle East.
