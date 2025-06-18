403
China Rebukes G7 for Meddling in Country’s Issue
(MENAFN) China harshly criticized the Group of Seven (G7) on Wednesday for what it described as “manipulating” matters related to Beijing and demanded that the group cease meddling in its domestic concerns.
During a routine press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun condemned the G7 summit chair’s summary, stating that it had once again “manipulated” matters linked to China.
Guo pointed out that the statement contained groundless comments on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the East China Sea.
It also “maliciously slandered China over so-called market distortions and industrial overcapacity,” as reported by a news agency.
Guo emphasized that “these actions constitute interference in China’s internal affairs and violate the basic norms of international relations.” He stressed that Beijing "strongly opposes" such conduct and has officially voiced serious objections to the involved parties.
The spokesperson called on G7 nations to acknowledge the current trajectory of global advancement and to “abandon Cold War mentality and ideological bias.”
The G7’s summit chair’s summary urged China to steer clear of “market distortions and harmful overcapacity,” and to contribute more to addressing worldwide issues while supporting international stability and peace.
In addition, the G7 criticized Beijing for actions perceived as destabilizing in the East and South China Seas.
Responding to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s accusations concerning China’s limits on exports of crucial raw materials, Guo stated her comments “disregard facts and are riddled with bias and double standards.”
