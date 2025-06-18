Goodroot Launches Sixfold: A Creative Agency Built For Bold Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in strategy, shaped by storytelling, and driven by design, Sixfold specializes in branding, content, web development, and campaign execution. Built by entrepreneurial creatives who've spent the last four years launching and scaling brands inside Goodroot, the agency blends the understanding and precision of an internal team with the perspective of an external partner.

With a unique depth of expertise in healthcare, Sixfold has helped launch and grow companies tackling the industry's toughest challenges-from pharmacy strategy and cost containment to regulatory compliance, care navigation and member engagement.

"Sixfold isn't just another agency-it's a team that's built real brands in one of the most complex industries out there," said Michael Waterbury, CEO of Goodroot. "They've helped bring powerful healthcare solutions to market, but their insight and creativity translate across industries. This launch lets more organizations benefit from their ability to move fast and drive results."

Sixfold partners with clients who are ready to evolve-whether they're startups or established companies looking to stand out in crowded, complex markets.

"We created Sixfold to be the kind of agency we always wished existed: smart, fast, creative, and genuinely invested in our clients' success," said Liz Chasse, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sixfold. "Our team has deep roots in healthcare, but we bring fresh thinking to every brand we touch. Clients deserve more than a vendor-they need a partner who listens, collaborates, and brings ideas to life with purpose. That's the kind of team we've built at Sixfold."

Sixfold's core offerings include:



Brand Development

Design & Content

Web Design & Development Creative Campaigns

The agency's launch reflects Goodroot's broader mission: to create and support companies that remove barriers in healthcare-one bold idea at a time.

Learn more at sixfoldco .

About Goodroot

Goodroot is a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. With a shared mission of increasing affordability and access in healthcare, Goodroot provides business infrastructure to help industry visionaries launch their own companies to fix chronic problems in the system. Goodroot's companies - Navion , Breez , Empara , Emry Healt , Emry Health Concierge , Penstoc and Sixfold - offer innovative services and strategic guidance for healthcare stakeholders including employers, brokers, PBMs, health plans, third-party administrators and hospitals.

About Sixfold

Sixfold is a strategic marketing agency built for change-makers in healthcare and beyond. Born from the momentum of the Goodroot community, Sixfold brings together brand strategists, content creators, designers, and growth marketers to help mission-driven companies break through complexity, tell bold stories, and drive measurable impact. From launching new ventures to reimagining legacy brands, we move fast, think big, and work in lockstep with founders and teams ready to grow.

Contact:

Liz Chasse

Chief Executive Officer & Founder

Sixfold

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-254-6668

SOURCE Sixfold