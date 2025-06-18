Takeup Launches Why This Rate Feature To Deliver Unprecedented Pricing Transparency For Independent Hotels
"Why This Rate' gives hoteliers what they've always deserved-transparency," said TakeUp CTO Chris McPherson. "It shows the thinking behind the price and what could've happened if they'd gone higher or lower. It's about building trust, not hiding behind a black box."
With "Why This Rate," hospitality owners and managers can:
-
See a clear, visual demand curve showing the tradeoff between higher prices and occupancy;
Explore real-time scenario modeling to understand what might have happened if they'd priced higher or lower;
Read a concise narrative explanation behind each pricing decision-no jargon, just clear logic;
Understand guest price sensitivity in the moment , based on current market conditions;
Build greater trust and collaboration between revenue managers, owners, and AI-powered revenue management platforms.
Whether rates are being nudged up or down, Why This Rate helps hoteliers test and learn with confidence, knowing they're seeing the most up-to-date estimate of demand behavior. And as market conditions shift, so do the insights-making this tool an agile companion in today's fast-moving hospitality landscape.
Future updates will expand this capability to uncover longer-term patterns in price sensitivity across weeks and seasons, further empowering hotels to plan strategically and price smarter.
About TakeUp
TakeUp is an AI-powered revenue optimization platform built for independent hospitality properties, including boutique hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, and glamping retreats. By leveraging AI-driven insights and expert revenue strategists, TakeUp helps properties maximize revenue and save time through smarter, real-time pricing. For more information visit takeup.
TakeUp Media Contact:
Kelly Campbell
Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
619-895-0029
SOURCE TakeUp
