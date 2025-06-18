Abhishek Bachchan Announces His Next 'Kaalidhar Laapata' - A Heartfelt Tale About Second Chances
Abhishek used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others.
Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family's plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan.
Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar's will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go.
Shedding light on "Kaalidhar Laapata", Kaveri Das, ZEE5 Hindi Business Head shared,“At ZEE5, we believe in the power of storytelling that not only entertains but truly moves you. 'Kaalidhar Laapata' is one such gem-a poignant, feel-good tale that lingers long after the credits roll. Abhishek Bachchan brings incredible depth and charm to the role of Kaalidhar, making the character both memorable and moving. This film is a reminder that it's never too late to start living-and we're proud to bring such a meaningful and uplifting story to our audiences”.
Monisha Advani, Producer - Emmay Entertainment added,“This is an extremely special film, our third collaboration with the kind folks at Zee and our first with the uber-talented Abhishek Bachchan. The story endeared itself to us collectively and we are delighted to bring this tale from the heart of India, of an unusual friendship and hope to all.”
"Kaalidhar Laapata" is expected to premiere on ZEE5! on 4th July this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment