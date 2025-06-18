403
UK Inflation Slips Slightly in May
(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the yearly inflation rate in the United Kingdom eased to 3.4 percent in May, a slight decrease from 3.5 percent recorded in April.
Despite the slight dip, May’s inflation outpaced analysts’ predictions, which had anticipated a rate of 3.3 percent.
Looking at the monthly change, consumer costs increased by 0.2 percent in May 2025, a slower pace than the 0.3 percent rise in May 2024.
The biggest downward impact on inflation was due to the transport sector, while rising costs in areas such as food, furniture, and household items contributed upward pressure.
Core inflation, which does not include the prices of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same month last year.
