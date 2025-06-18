Invitation To Autoliv's Q2, 2025 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET). The report will be available at In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day. Q2 2025 Earnings Call:

Date: July 18, 2025 Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast , please use the link on our web or the link below:

To attend by phone , use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

Audio replay will be available after the conference until July 18, 2026:

/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4165853

The following files are available for download:

Invitation ALV Q2 25 Webcast Telco July 2025

SOURCE Autoliv

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED