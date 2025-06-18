Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation To Autoliv's Q2, 2025 Earnings Call


2025-06-18 08:31:26
STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q2 2025 Earnings Call:

Date:

July 18, 2025

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
 V.P. Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 709578171

