LGHL Relaunches Crypto Operations To Broaden Access To Digital Assets

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL ) ("LGHL" or the "Company") today announced the official relaunch of its cryptocurrency operations, marking a strategic shift aimed at broadening investor access to digital assets.



Evaluate integration of crypto exposure across LGHL's existing ETFs, OTC options, and TRS products business

Pursue next-generation layer-1 treasury strategy anchored by execution-first protocols Broaden access to emerging digital assets through institutional-grade infrastructure

"Our strategic shift towards digital assets represents a foundational evolution in how we approach growth, capital allocation, and product development," said Mr. Wilson Wang, CEO of LGHL. "We're focused on expanding access to digital assets through a regulated and transparent infrastructure."

With this initiative, LGHL aims to leverage performant protocols to complement its existing derivatives and structured trading businesses. The initiative is anchored by LGHL's intent to pursue a layer-1s treasury strategy alongside access-driven products aligned with the next wave of digital asset adoption. Further details on the treasury strategy will be disclosed in a subsequent announcement.

All statements and proposed initiatives are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and required approvals in each relevant jurisdiction, and may be modified, delayed, or not occur as described.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL ) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return swap (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Over-the-counter (OTC) stock options trading, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. Additional information may be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally; proposed crypto asset management operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at .

