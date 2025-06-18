Ukraine's National Guard Destroys Nearly 600 Russian Tanks In 2025 Commander
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Commander of the National Guard off Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.
He stated that National Guard units continue to effectively perform combat tasks along key frontlines and repel Russian attacks in the north of Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv sectors, and along the southern defense lines.
The Guardsmen are also responsible for reinforcing and covering areas of the state border, conducting counter-sabotage actions, and carrying out special operations.
Brigades of operational and special forces, as well as company- and battalion-level tactical groups, are effectively destroying Russian manpower and equipment while holding their positions.
Since the beginning of 2025, across the entire contact line, National Guard units have destroyed 597 tanks, 903 armored vehicles, and 3,282 units of Russian automotive equipment.
Pivnenko emphasized that special attention is being paid to countering Russian aerial reconnaissance assets.
National Guard troops have already destroyed 923 drones, including Orlan, Zala, and Supercam models, using FPV drones.
A crucial component of combat effectiveness, according to Pivnenko, is the reinforcement of brigades with 155mm self-propelled artillery systems such as the DITA, Zuzana, and Ukraine's own Bohdana. Cooperation with aerial reconnaissance enables precision strikes on Russian logistics, command centers, and concentrations of personnel and equipment.Read also: Russian army loses 1,040 more soldiers in Ukraine war
The commander also highlighted the ongoing development of unmanned systems capabilities. In particular, there's an expansion in the use of fiber-optic-controlled drones, as well as increased deployment of strike UAVs such as the Heavy Shot, Nemesis, and various FPV drone modifications - all of which directly contribute to the destruction of enemy equipment, firepower, and artillery systems.
As a result, this year alone, National Guard units have destroyed 433 Russian ammunition and fuel depots, 2,864 artillery systems, 60 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 31 air defense systems
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the commander of the National Guard made the decision to reorganize the Typhoon special drone detachment into a separate military unit.
