Enemy Sends 13 Drones To Zaporizhzhia, Cars And Warehouses Burned
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.
“Broken windows in high-rise buildings, burned-out cars, fires in warehouses - Zaporizhzhia is recovering after a UAV raid,” the publication says.
According to the RMA, the enemy launched thirteen drones at the city during the night.
The attack caused three fires covering areas of 100, 300, and 800 square meters.
In addition, facades and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouses were destroyed, and cars were burned.
Read also: Death toll from Russian strike in Kyiv rises to 14, over 100 injured
Emergency and utility services continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack, the post adds.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia at night , causing fires to break out in the city.
