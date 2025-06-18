Enemy Sends 13 Drones To Zaporizhzhia, Cars And Warehouses Burned

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy sent 13 drones to Zaporizhzhia, causing three fires in the city, which burned cars and warehouses.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Broken windows in high-rise buildings, burned-out cars, fires in warehouses - Zaporizhzhia is recovering after a UAV raid,” the publication says.

According to the RMA, the enemy launched thirteen drones at the city during the night.

The attack caused three fires covering areas of 100, 300, and 800 square meters.

In addition, facades and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouses were destroyed, and cars were burned.

Emergency and utility services continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack, the post adds.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia at night , causing fires to break out in the city.