Kyiv Attack Death Toll Rises To 21, 134 Wounded
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service.
Search operations continued throughout the night in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.
As of 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the bodies of five more victims were recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building.Read also: Thirteen confirmed dead in Kyiv following Russian missile attack
A total of 16 bodies were recovered from the specified address. Work is ongoing.
A total of 21 people were killed and 134 injured in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine .
