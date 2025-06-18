Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyiv Attack Death Toll Rises To 21, 134 Wounded

Kyiv Attack Death Toll Rises To 21, 134 Wounded


2025-06-18 08:20:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, 21 people were killed and another 134 were injured as a result of a Russian combined attack on June 17.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service.

Search operations continued throughout the night in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the bodies of five more victims were recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building.

Read also: Thirteen confirmed dead in Kyiv following Russian missile attack

A total of 16 bodies were recovered from the specified address. Work is ongoing.

A total of 21 people were killed and 134 injured in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine .

MENAFN18062025000193011044ID1109690490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search