Kyiv Attack Death Toll Rises To 21, 134 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv, 21 people were killed and another 134 were injured as a result of a Russian combined attack on June 17.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service.

Search operations continued throughout the night in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the bodies of five more victims were recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building.

Thirteen confirmed dead infollowing Russian missile attack

A total of 16 bodies were recovered from the specified address. Work is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine .