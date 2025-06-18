No Russian Warships Currently In Black Sea Or Sea Of Azov
According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on June 18, 2025, on Facebook .
“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the military reports.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.Read also: Ukrainian theater funds sea drone to strike Russian forces
Also, according to the military, during the day, the following ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: five ships to the Black Sea, three of which continued on to the Bosphorus Strait; seven ships to the Sea of Azov, two of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.
As reported by Ukrinform, North Korea announced the re-launch of a destroyer damaged during a failed launch attempt in May.
