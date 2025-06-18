Death Toll From Russian Strike In Kyiv Rises To 14, Over 100 Injured
That State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
As of 19:50, rescuers recovered another body from under the rubble of a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
A total of 14 people have been killed and 117 injured across Kyiv.Read also: Ukraine calls for UN Security Council meeting over escalation of Russian missile terror
As reported by Ukrinform, in a massive overnight attack on June 17, Russia launched over 440 Shahed drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine. Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv region all came under fire.
