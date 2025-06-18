Canada Adds Over 100 Individuals And Entities To Russian Sanctions List

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canada has significantly expanded its anti-Russian sanctions by imposing restrictions on more than a hundred individuals and entities, as well as announcing trade limitations with Russia.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

It is noted that the new Canadian sanctions will target 77 individuals and 39 legal entities.“Canada is also implementing sanctions on the trade of almost 1,000 new items with Russia, listing an additional 201 vessels and imposing new prohibitions on listed vessels to further constrain the activities of vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet,” the official statement reads.

The ministry emphasized that this new sanctions package is one of the most significant since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.“The new export restrictions include goods related to the production of chemical and biological weapons as well as industrial goods and advanced sensitive technologies with dual-use applications. New import restrictions apply to coal, metals and a variety of other goods through which Russia gains revenue from exporting overseas,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry noted.

Additionally, Canada has banned its companies from providing any services to the sanctioned vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, which now numbers over 300 ships.“In addition to the exports and ship-related sanctions, Canada is sanctioning 3 financial entities who directly support the Kremlin in moving funds in and out of Russia to pay for arms and other war-related material,” the statement said.

Zelensky urges G7 to slash Russian oil price cap to $30 per barrel

Canadian sanctions have also affected three individuals and 14 institutions involved in the development of Russia's quantum sector, as well as 29 individuals and six entities who“have benefited from the war, including some of the wealthiest Russian industrialists, senior government officials and persons involved in the confiscation and redistribution of property and assets of foreign companies in Russia.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier announced approximately $1.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as well as a $2 billion loan funded by interest from frozen Russian assets.