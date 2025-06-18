Varsity Spirit Launches World's First Professional Cheerleading League

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This historic launch marks a transformative moment for the sport of cheerleading in delivering a long-overdue career-level platform for athletes to continue their careers beyond high school and college. The Pro Cheer League empowers elite performers to compete at the highest level with advanced training, national exposure, and competitive compensation, while fostering hometown pride and fan connection as cheer continues to gain global traction.

"Cheerleading popularity has exploded over the last decade and has become part of the Olympic movement in recent years," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The Pro Cheer League represents a bold step forward, not just for the athletes, but for the future of our sport. We're creating a Pro league to provide the ultimate opportunity for the most elite athletes from around the world. This will elevate cheer to its rightful place in sports by giving these remarkable athletes the visibility, opportunities and recognition they've earned."

The inaugural season of the Pro Cheer League will debut in 2026 with four founding teams based in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and San Diego. Each team will be comprised of 30 of the most talented cheerleaders in the country, selected through a competitive selection process that will be held this fall led by renowned team managers, many of whom have trained the nation's top athletes. Pro Cheer League team members will receive elite training and part-time compensation, including wages, travel and lodging, uniforms, bonuses, and prize incentives.

This first season begins in January 2026, with five high-energy events in Indianapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Anaheim, and Nashville. Each match consists of three rounds of competition, with rounds one and two featuring cheerleading skills, including stunts, basket tosses, and tumbling in head-to-head, bracket-style rounds. The final round will be a creative routine set to music, highlighting choreography, creativity, athleticism and showmanship.

Pro Cheer League staff and coaches will undergo comprehensive training, while certified oversight teams will ensure compliance with established standards from USA Cheer and will maintain a governance body inside the league to administer league rules. The Pro Cheer League is also building for the future, with plans to add more teams, expand nationally and create even more access points for athletes and fans alike.

"For decades, cheerleaders have spent their careers inspiring crowds, building community, and defining school spirit, but always with the knowledge that this journey will end at graduation for most," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The launch of the Pro Cheer League creates new opportunities in a spotlight the sport has been waiting for. So many of our employees and customers have been enriched by being part of this incredible sport and we're proud to stand behind a movement that honors their passion and builds a new future for all."

Team selections for the season begin this September. To learn more, join the mailing list, or apply to be a Pro Cheer League athlete, visit and follow @ProCheerLeague on Instagram.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity or varsitybrands .

Media Contact:

Brian Bianco

Varsity Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Brands, LLC