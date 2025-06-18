Scalehealthtech Launches Scalemyhealth: The Digital Front Door Hospitals Need Now

In today's landscape, patients no longer just seek care - they expect an experience. One that is fast, seamless, and digital. "If they can book a ride or manage finances in seconds, they expect healthcare to work the same way," said Vishnu Saxena , Founder & CEO of ScaleHealthTech. "ScaleMyHealth is that experience - deployed in 90 days, integrated with existing EHR systems, and built to deliver results."

Platform Capabilities:



Find the right physician instantly, effortlessly

Book appointments in seconds - skip the calls, skip the wait

In-built Virtual consults & telemedicine - care anytime, anywhere

AI-driven Symptom Checker

Lab results, prescriptions, and records - at your fingertips

Digital billing, reminders, check-ins - zero lines, zero hassle Personalized health nudges and engagement tools - improving continuity

Reported Outcomes:



45% increase in digital appointment bookings

30% improvement in patient retention

3X faster care access timelines 40% Reduction in no show rate

The platform is fully compliant with HIPAA standards and integrates seamlessly with major EHR and EMR systems. Its modular architecture makes it scalable for both single-site providers and multi-city health systems.

Why ScaleMyHealth?

Because hospitals need more than just technology. They need results.

Because digital engagement isn't optional - it's expected.

Because patient don't have time to wait.

Patients are choosing Seamless, Patients are choosing Digital. Are they choosing you?

ScaleMyHealth - Built for speed. Designed for outcomes.

About ScaleHealthTech

ScaleHealthTech is 'The strategic and trusted Partner' for some of the most reputed healthcare organizations in the Digital Transformation journey. Digital as a core strategy enabler and accelerator, ScaleHealthTech helps healthcare stakeholder across the value chain deliver on their business transformation gaols in a sustainable, outcome based manner.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with Center for Digital Health Innovation in Noida (New Delhi), ScaleHealthTech is the transformation catalyst to leading health systems, healthcare non-profits, healthcare software companies and the health plans.

Website:

Video:

Logo:

Logo:

SOURCE ScaleHealthTech