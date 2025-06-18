Honda Joins The American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program
By joining the Annual Disaster Giving Program, Honda will enable the Red Cross to more quickly meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities affected by disasters across the country.
"We are proud to build on our longstanding commitment to American Red Cross disaster recovery efforts," said Jennifer Thomas, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Through the Annual Disaster Giving Program, we will strengthen the ability of the Red Cross to provide immediate support when it is needed in communities across America, where Honda associates, customers, dealers and suppliers live and work."
The Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes, on average. From small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, the Red Cross goes wherever needed so people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals when they need them most. About 90% of Red Cross workers are volunteers.
"I'm inspired by forward-thinking Annual Disaster Giving Program members like Honda that make it possible for us to support those in need at a moment's notice," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Families are relying on the Red Cross more than ever as disasters become more frequent and intense, and generous partners like Honda help us prepare for the worst and provide relief when the unthinkable happens."
About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation
For more than 65 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. The company's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering an inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety, and community.
