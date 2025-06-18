Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 And Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
|Name
|Type
|Dwt
|TEU
|Year Built
|Employment(*)
|TCE Rate ($/day)
|Container Carriers
|MARCOS V (+)(**)
|Intermediate
|72,968
|6,350
|2005
|TC until Oct-25
|
$15,000
|SYNERGY BUSAN (*)
|Intermediate
|50,727
|4,253
|2009
|TC until Dec-27
|$35,500
|SYNERGY ANTWERP (*)
|Intermediate
|50,727
|4,253
|2008
|TC until May-28
|$35,500
|SYNERGY OAKLAND (*)
|Intermediate
|50,788
|4,253
|2009
|TC until May-26
|$42,000
|SYNERGY KEELUNG (*)
|Intermediate
|50,697
|4,253
|2009
| TC until June-25
then until Jun-28
| $23,000
$35,500
|EMMANUEL P
|Intermediate
|50,796
|4,250
|2005
| TC until Aug-25(+)
then until Sep-28(*)
| $21,000
$38,000
|RENA P (*)
|Intermediate
|50,765
|4,250
|2007
| TC until Aug-25
then until Jul-28
| $21,000
$35,500
|EM KEA (*)
|Feeder
|42,165
|3,100
|2007
|TC until May-26
|$19,000
|GREGOS (*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2024
|TC until Apr-26
|$48,000
|TERATAKI (*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2024
|TC until Jul-26
|$48,000
|TENDER SOUL (*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2024
|TC until Oct-27
|$32,000
|LEONIDAS Z (*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2024
|TC until Mar-26
|$20,000
|DEAR PANEL(*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2025
|TC until Nov-27
|$32,000
|SYMEON P(*)
|Feeder
|38,733
|2,800
|2025
|TC until Nov-27
|$32,000
|PEPI STAR(*)
|Feeder
|22,563
|1,800
|2024
|TC until Jun-26
|$24,250
|EVRIDIKI G (*)
|Feeder
|34,654
|2,556
|2001
|TC until Apr-26
|$29,500
|EM CORFU (*)
|Feeder
|34,649
|2,556
|2001
|TC until Aug-26
|$28,000
|MONICA (*)
|Feeder
|22,563
|1,800
|2024
|TC until May-27
|$23,500
|STEPHANIA(*)
|Feeder
|22,563
|1,800
|2024
|TC until May-26
|$22,000
|EM SPETSES (*)
|Feeder
|23,224
|1,740
|2007
|TC until Feb-26
|$18,100
|JONATHAN P (*)
|Feeder
|23,732
|1,740
|2006
|TC until Sep-25
|$20,000
|EM HYDRA (*)
|Feeder
|23,351
|1,740
|2005
|TC until May-27
|$19,000
|Total Container Carriers
|22
|859,330
|67,494
|Vessels under construction
|Type
|Dwt
|TEU
|To be delivered
|ELENA (H1711)
|Intermediate
|55,200
|4,300
|Q4 2027
|NIKITAS G (H1712)
|Intermediate
|55,200
|4,300
|Q4 2027
|Total vessels under construction
|2
|110,400
|8,600
Note: (*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
(**) The vessel was sold to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its buyer in October 2025.
Summary Fleet Data:
| Three
Months,
Ended
March 31,
2024
| Three
Months,
Ended
March 31,
2025
|FLEET DATA
|Average number of vessels (1)
|19.60
|23.68
|Calendar days for fleet (2)
|1,784.0
|2,131.0
|Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3)
|78.6
|19.8
|Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3)
|1,705.4
|2,111.2
|Commercial off-hire days (5)
|3.7
|-
|Operational off-hire days (6)
|2.2
|16.0
|Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6)
|1,699.5
|2,095.2
|Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4)
|99.7
|%
|99.2
|%
|Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4)
|99.8
|%
|100.0
|%
|Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4)
|99.9
|%
|99.2
|%
|AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (usd/day)
|Time charter equivalent rate (11)
|27,806
|27,563
|Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12)
|7,267
|6,676
|General and administrative expenses (13)
|696
|835
|Total vessel operating expenses (14)
|7,963
|7,511
|Drydocking expenses (15)
|3,163
|849
(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company's fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company's fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.
(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages, are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages.
(4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days as defined above. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.
(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.
(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.
(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.
(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.
(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.
(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.
(11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, if any, net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE, which is a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.
(12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.
(13) Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.
(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. TVOE is the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.
(15) Daily drydocking expenses is calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period, Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.
Conference Call and Webcast:
Today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 09:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.
Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote“Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13754421. Click here for additional participant International Toll -Free access numbers .
Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.
Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
The slide presentation for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website () on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.
| Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars except number of shares)
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
|Revenues
|Time charter revenue
|48,294,639
|57,983,415
|Commissions
|(1,576,265
|)
|(1,637,320
|)
|Net revenues
|46,718,374
|56,346,095
|Operating expenses / (income)
|Voyage expenses
|1,038,133
|232,976
|Vessel operating expenses
|11,372,079
|12,251,094
|Drydocking expenses
|5,642,834
|1,808,342
|Vessel depreciation
|5,441,337
|8,045,067
|Related party management fees
|1,591,558
|1,975,705
|Gain on sale of vessel
|-
|(10,230,210
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|
1,242,497
|
1,778,918
|Total operating expenses, net
|26,328,438
|15,861,892
|Operating income
|20,389,936
|40,484,203
|Other (expenses) / income
|Interest and other financing costs
|(1,800,154
|)
|(3,907,453
|)
|Gain / (loss) on derivative, net
|863,006
|(173,386
|)
|Foreign exchange gain
|1,992
|2,027
|Interest income
|547,394
|509,603
|Other expenses, net
|(387,762
|)
|(3,569,209
|)
|Net income
|20,002,174
|36,914,994
|Earnings per share, basic
|2.89
|5.31
|Weighted average number of shares, basic
|6,923,331
|6,958,137
|Earnings per share, diluted
|2.87
|5.29
|Weighted average number of shares, diluted
|6,969,324
|6,974,994
| Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|73,739,504
|88,333,158
|Restricted cash
|926,823
|911,345
|Trade accounts receivable
|4,551,077
|4,851,444
|Other receivables
|775,793
|1,271,381
|Inventories
|3,191,140
|3,317,454
|Prepaid expenses
|1,338,031
|1,292,547
|Derivative
|184,392
|162,195
|Total current assets
|84,706,760
|100,139,524
|Fixed assets:
|Vessels, net
|443,386,898
|524,227,256
|Long-term assets:
|Advances for vessels under construction
|56,924,663
|18,086,338
|Restricted cash
|6,000,000
|6,300,000
|Derivative
|200,636
|-
|Total assets
|591,218,957
|648,753,118
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Long-term debt, current portion
|36,930,532
|30,301,932
|Trade accounts payable
|5,735,830
|4,993,333
|Accrued expenses
|4,482,282
|5,852,856
|Accrued dividends
|121,030
|179,140
|Deferred revenue
|8,237,629
|9,967,352
|Due to related company
|1,662,306
|6,176,686
|Total current liabilities
|57,169,609
|57,471,299
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|168,473,386
|211,541,840
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|1,057,311
|Derivative
|-
|15,599
|Fair value of below market time charters acquired
|2,626,130
|1,407,890
|Total long-term liabilities
|171,099,516
|214,022,640
|Total liabilities
|228,269,125
|271,493,939
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,047,537 and 7,009,912, issued and outstanding)
|211,426
|210,297
|Additional paid-in capital
|258,887,424
|258,191,629
|Retained earnings
|103,850,982
|118,857,253
|Total shareholders' equity
|362,949,832
|377,259,179
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|591,218,957
|648,753,118
| Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
2024
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|20,002,174
|36,914,994
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Vessel depreciation
|5,441,337
|8,045,067
|Amortization and write off of deferred charges
|132,307
|127,945
|Share-based compensation
|355,560
|509,096
|Gain on sale of vessel
|-
|(10,230,210
|)
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative
|(763,350
|)
|238,431
|Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired
|(1,231,776
|)
|(1,218,240
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|1,257,552
|6,838,283
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|25,193,804
|41,225,366
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for vessels under construction
|(18,789,564
|)
|(56,525,006
|)
|Cash paid for vessels acquisitions and vessel improvements
|(28,433,791
|)
|(155,303
|)
|Net proceeds from sale of a vessel
|-
|12,875,660
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,223,355
|)
|(43,804,649
|)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash paid for share repurchase
|-
|(1,206,021
|)
|Dividends paid
|(4,153,999
|)
|(4,518,889
|)
|Loan arrangement fees paid
|(378,000
|)
|(429,000
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|27,000,000
|52,000,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(9,361,060
|)
|(15,259,090
|)
|Cash retained by Euroholdings Ltd. at spin-off
|-
|(13,129,541
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,106,941
|17,457,459
|Net (decrease) / increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(8,922,610
|)
|14,878,176
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|64,316,298
|80,666,327
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|55,393,688
|95,544,503
|Cash breakdown
|Cash and cash equivalents
|49,372,871
|88,333,158
|Restricted cash, current
|320,817
|911,345
|Restricted cash, long term
|5,700,000
|6,300,000
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
|55,393,688
|95,544,503
| Euroseas Ltd.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Net income
|20,002,174
|36,914,994
|Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income)
|1,252,760
|3,397,850
|Vessel depreciation
|5,441,337
|8,045,067
|Gain on sale of vessel
|-
|(10,230,210
|)
|(Gain) / loss on interest rate swap derivative, net
|(863,006
|)
|173,386
|Amortization of below market time charters acquired
|(1,231,776
|)
|(1,218,240
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|24,601,489
|37,082,847
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, (gain) / loss on interest rate swap derivative, net, gain on sale of vessel, and amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and liquidity position and because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of financial costs, loss / (gain) on interest rate swaps, gain on sale of vessel, depreciation, and amortization of below market time charters acquired. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.
| Euroseas Ltd.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars except share data and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Net income
|20,002,174
|36,914,994
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative
|(763,350
|)
|238,431
|Gain on sale of vessel
|-
|(10,230,210
|)
|Amortization of below market time charters acquired
|(1,231,776
|)
|(1,218,240
|)
|Vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters
|497,062
|488,312
|Adjusted net income
|18,504,110
|26,193,287
|Adjusted earnings per share, basic
|2.67
|3.76
|Weighted average number of shares, basic
|6,923,331
|6,958,137
|Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
|2.66
|3.76
|Weighted average number of shares, diluted
|6,969,324
|6,974,994
Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation:
Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative, gain on sale of vessel, amortization of below market time charters acquired and vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods.
Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.
About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.
Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.
The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of two intermediate containership newbuildings in the fourth quarter of 2027, Euroseas' fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Visit the Company's website
|Company Contact
|Investor Relations / Financial Media
| Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: ...
| Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: ...
