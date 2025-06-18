'Kuberaa' Advance Bookings: Dhanush Starrer Nearly Sells THIS Many Tickets Before Release Check

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Kuberaa is actor Dhanush's 51st film. This film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Actress Rashmika Mandanna has acted opposite Dhanush in this film. Nagarjuna has also acted as the villain. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this film. Actor Dhanush plays a beggar in this film. The film is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 20. The promotional work for this film is currently in full swing.

As the release of Kuberaa is nearing, an update regarding the film's censor certificate has been released today. Accordingly, the Censor Board has given a U/A certificate to the Kuberaa film. In addition, they have also released the running time of the film. Accordingly, they have announced that Kuberaa will be a 181-minute film. That is, the running time of this film is 3 hours and 1 minute. Kuberaa is the longest-running film in Dhanush's career.

Kuberaa Advance Booking Collection Decline

Meanwhile, the advance booking collection status of the Kuberaa film has also been released. Accordingly, with only 2 days left for the release of this film, ticket booking is going very slowly. It is said that this film has collected Rs 3.5 crore worldwide through ticket bookings so far. In Tamil Nadu, its advance booking collection has not even reached one crore. Data from the Cinetrak website states that it has collected only 65 lakhs so far. This is said to be a very slow collection.

Films of leading actors like Sivakarthikeyan and Surya collect at least 10 crores in advance booking before release. But the question is whether Dhanush's Kuberaa film will collect half of that. The lack of hype for the film is said to be the reason for the decline in its advance booking collection. The last released Rayan film starring Dhanush collected Rs 150 crore worldwide. We have to wait and see if Kuberaa will break that collection record.