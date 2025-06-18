'They Sent Kisses, I'll Show Them What It Means': Woman Biker After Haridwar Highway Harassment

MENAFN - Live Mint) A car packed with men on the Haridwar highway in Uttarakhand made a woman biker feel unsafe by showing inappropriate behaviour last week, the woman claimed in a video that has now gone viral. Three people - all from Uttar Pradesh - were later arrested, police said.

According to the woman who shared the video, she was travelling around midnight owing to an urgent situation. On Saturday, she was riding to Uttarakhand and was on the highway in Haridwar when the accused arrived in a speeding vehicle.

"When these people saw a woman going on a bike, they started making obscene gestures at me. I have made a video of their actions. I want to give courage to other women like me by making a video of such an incident. I want to say that such incidents should not be ignored. The actions of such people should be exposed so that others can learn a lesson," the woman said.

The video shared by the woman shows two shirtless men leaning out of a moving vehicle, blowing kisses at her. They can be heard making obscene remarks, while one of them even attempts to dance while hanging from the four-wheeler.

The vehicle seemed overcrowded, with several men crammed inside.

"Let us take a video of the vehicle number plate. They have been sending a lot of kisses. I shall also show them what it means to send kisses to someone," the woman is heard saying in the video.

"The people from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi often visit Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday. I would like to tell them to come to their senses. Do not come to our Uttarakhand if you want to indulge in such acts... Stay in your limits... Do such activities in your city, house, or in front of your parents," she said.

She also tagged the Uttarakhand Police in her Instagram post, hoping to get help with the case.

After seeing the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three men - Devendra, Rahul, and Nikhil, NDTV reported.

In another video, the three men are seen holding their ears while walking inside a police station. They are heard saying: "All women are our brothers and sisters. Will will not commit the same mistake."