403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Unveils Wreckage of Israeli Drone Shot Down
(MENAFN) An Iranian broadcaster released footage Wednesday purportedly showing the wreckage of an Israeli Hermes 900 drone brought down in Isfahan province.
According to the broadcast, Iranian air defense forces intercepted the unmanned aircraft over the eastern region of Isfahan. Officials claimed the drone was outfitted with eight high-precision missiles when it was shot down.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the incident, issuing a statement that acknowledged the drone had been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile during an overnight operation. The IDF said the aircraft had crashed within Iranian territory.
The Israeli military assured in its statement that the drone carried no sensitive data that could be compromised.
Iranian authorities have previously asserted that multiple Israeli aircraft, including four fighter jets and several UAVs and UCAVs, have been taken down since hostilities began on June 13.
Until now, however, Tehran had not provided any concrete visual proof to support those claims.
The latest developments mark a significant escalation in the ongoing military conflict between the two regional powers.
The current wave of violence erupted on June 13, when Israel launched extensive strikes aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and senior military command sites in various cities.
Reports from Iranian media on Wednesday indicated that the death toll from Israel’s air raids has climbed to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured in Tehran and surrounding urban areas.
In a retaliatory move, Iranian forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel. According to local sources, the counterattack killed 24 people and left more than 500 wounded.
The situation has sparked global concern, with several nations—including Türkiye—issuing strong condemnations of Israel’s military operations.
According to the broadcast, Iranian air defense forces intercepted the unmanned aircraft over the eastern region of Isfahan. Officials claimed the drone was outfitted with eight high-precision missiles when it was shot down.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the incident, issuing a statement that acknowledged the drone had been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile during an overnight operation. The IDF said the aircraft had crashed within Iranian territory.
The Israeli military assured in its statement that the drone carried no sensitive data that could be compromised.
Iranian authorities have previously asserted that multiple Israeli aircraft, including four fighter jets and several UAVs and UCAVs, have been taken down since hostilities began on June 13.
Until now, however, Tehran had not provided any concrete visual proof to support those claims.
The latest developments mark a significant escalation in the ongoing military conflict between the two regional powers.
The current wave of violence erupted on June 13, when Israel launched extensive strikes aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and senior military command sites in various cities.
Reports from Iranian media on Wednesday indicated that the death toll from Israel’s air raids has climbed to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured in Tehran and surrounding urban areas.
In a retaliatory move, Iranian forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel. According to local sources, the counterattack killed 24 people and left more than 500 wounded.
The situation has sparked global concern, with several nations—including Türkiye—issuing strong condemnations of Israel’s military operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment