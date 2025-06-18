Massage Oil Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the key drivers propelling the global massage oil market is the increasing focus on self-care and holistic well-being, driven by heightened stress levels, sedentary work habits, and growing mental health awareness. More consumers are turning to massage therapy as part of their daily self-care routines to reduce stress, enhance sleep quality, and support overall wellness-thereby fueling the demand for massage oils.

Moreover, the surge in e-commerce has significantly improved product accessibility, allowing consumers to browse various options, examine ingredients, and read customer reviews with ease. Online platforms, influencer endorsements, and wellness subscription kits have further amplified interest in massage oils, particularly for home use. The growing availability of cost-effective massage tools has made at-home therapy more feasible, extending the market beyond traditional spa environments. This consumer-led trend toward personal wellness is expected to sustain steady growth in the massage oil industry.

Market Dynamics Growth of spas drives the global market

The global massage oil market is experiencing strong growth, largely fueled by the expanding spa and wellness industry. As more consumers focus on enhancing both mental and physical well-being, the popularity of therapeutic massage services continues to rise. Spas, in turn, depend on high-quality massage oils to improve client satisfaction, promote skin nourishment, and boost the overall therapeutic effect.

According to Spa Business, the U.S. spa industry reached a valuation of US $22.5 billion in 2024, marking its third year of record-breaking expansion. Spa visits climbed to 187 million-an increase of 3.1%-with the average revenue per visit around $120. The number of spas across the U.S. grew to 21,980, employing approximately 376,200 individuals.

This upward trend is directly driving demand for premium and specialty massage oils, particularly those enriched with essential oils or enhanced with benefits such as pain relief, anti-aging properties, and deep relaxation.

Medical-therapy integration creates tremendous opportunities

The surging acceptance of massage therapy as a complementary form of medical treatment is opening new growth avenues for the massage oil market. More healthcare professionals are incorporating massage oils into clinical settings to aid in pain management, stress relief, and physical rehabilitation. This trend is fueled by a soaring preference for non-invasive, holistic methods in treating chronic illnesses, mental health concerns, and age-related conditions.

For example, a May 2025 study by the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) found that massages using essential oils led to notable improvements in the mental health of elderly residents in nursing homes. Participants experienced lower anxiety levels, enhanced mood, and better emotional well-being, underscoring the clinical value of massage oils.

At the same time, organizations such as the Massage Therapy Foundation are ramping up research efforts. Their 2025 initiative, titled "Massage Makes Me Healthy & Happy," is disseminating evidence-based studies to encourage the integration of massage practices-and the use of therapeutic oils-into conventional healthcare and trauma recovery protocols.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds a significant share of the global massage oil market, driven by a strong spa and wellness culture, especially in countries like Germany, France, and Switzerland. The region's focus on holistic health and natural therapies supports the high demand for premium oils such as almonds, jojoba, and essential oil blends. Germany leads in product innovation, with the rising popularity of aromatherapy massage oils in both clinical and home settings. The wellness tourism trend-seen in spa hubs like Budapest and the French Riviera-further boosts regional consumption.

Additionally, European consumers prefer organic and sustainably sourced oils, prompting brands like Weleda and Kneipp to expand their massage oil offerings. Regulatory support for natural cosmetics under EU guidelines is also fostering market growth. The rise in home wellness routines post-COVID-19 has further accelerated online sales of massage oils across the region.

Key Highlights



The global massage oil market size was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.79 billion in 2025 to reach USD 6.61 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global massage oil market is segmented by type of oil into almond oil, coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, and others. The almond oil segment dominated the market.

By end-user, the market is categorized into adult and baby. The adult segment held the largest market share.

Based on application, it is divided into spa and wellness centers, medical therapeutics, and others. The spa and wellness centers segment held a dominant market share.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment dominated the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Himalaya WellnessBiotoneYoung Living Essential OilsMajestic PureFabulous FrannieBrookethorne NaturalsThe Body ShopAura CaciaSoothing TouchKneippBath & Body WorksNow Foods Recent Developments

In June 2025- Topsy Blends unveiled The Great Omni Oil, a meticulously crafted, multi‐purpose plant‐based body oil. Developed after 130+ hours of research and testing, it addresses 21+ uses-from massage and scar repair to bug repellent, hair care, eczema relief, lymphatic support, and bath therapy-aimed specifically at sensitive skin, positioning it as a clean, versatile wellness essential.

Segmentation

By Type of OilAlmond OilCoconut OilOlive OilJojoba OilGrapeseed OilAvocado OilOthersBy End-UserAdultBabyBy ApplicationSpa & Wellness CentersMedical TherapeuticsOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa