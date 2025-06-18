Inomin Receives Conditional Approval On Beaver-Lynx Transaction
On May 13, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") provided its conditional approval of the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSXV, which includes obtaining shareholder approval of the Transaction at the Company's annual general and special meeting on July 3, 2025.
For further details on the Transaction, readers are referred to the News Releases and the earn-in and joint venture agreement, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
Further to the Company's May 22, 2025 news release, Inomin clarifies that it proposes to raise, through a non-brokered private placement of securities, up to total gross proceeds of $350,000 (the "Financing"). The Financing will be comprised of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.035 per NFT Unit, per terms announced in the news release.
About Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE . For more information, visit .
On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:
Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO
