Shakuro Launches AI-Driven Development Capabilities To Help Teams Build Smarter Digital Products

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lewis, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Digital product agency Shakuro has officially launched a suite of AI-driven development capabilities that empower clients to build smarter, more adaptive web and mobile platforms.







Shakuro Has Launched AI-Powered Tools Using ACP, ML, and Front-End AI

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With Gartner predicting that 80% of software vendors will embed AI by 2026, Shakuro is focusing on practical, outcome-focused integrations that align with real user needs and measurable business goals.

The newly launched capabilities include:



Agent-Connected Platforms (ACP): Custom backend logic that automates predictable workflows while seamlessly handing off edge cases to human support.

Advanced Machine Learning Pipelines: Lightweight, scalable ML models for mobile apps, designed to personalize user experiences based on real-time behavioral data. Front-End AI Integration: Real-time UX enhancements like smart chat, voice commands, and gesture recognition to boost interactivity and accessibility.

"We're designing AI not as a bolt-on, but as a native part of the product experience," said Eugene Avdalyan, head of growth at Shakuro. "From agent-based logic to adaptive interfaces, everything we build is meant to serve a clear user purpose and deliver long-term value."

Shakuro's AI approach is already being applied in healthcare, eCommerce, media, and education products, helping clients streamline operations, increase engagement, and reduce time-to-market.

Each solution is built with scalability and performance in mind, using tools like TensorFlow Lite, on-device models, and modular pipelines that allow for continuous refinement post-launch.

"The most effective AI is invisible to the user - it just makes things smoother, faster, and more personalized," Avdalyan added. "That's what we're focused on enabling."

To explore how Shakuro integrates AI into digital products to drive smarter outcomes, visit their online portfolio .

About Shakuro

Shakuro is a full-service digital product agency specializing in web and mobile development, branding, and AI-enhanced platforms. With a focus on building scalable, performance-optimized experiences, Shakuro works with global clients to turn complex challenges into intuitive digital products.