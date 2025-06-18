National Art Museum Carries Out Program For Cultural Integration Of Vulnerable Groups

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special tour has been organized at Azerbaijan National Art Museum as part of a social support program aimed at promoting the cultural integration of vulnerable groups, including individuals with physical disabilities, Azernews reports.

The event was focused on ensuring equal access to cultural treasures and art.

Participants in the tour included staff from the Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Center, as well as beneficiaries with visual impairments.

A rich program was prepared for the guests: they learned about the history of the museum, its permanent exhibition featuring masterpieces of Azerbaijani and world art, and received detailed information about current exhibitions.

Special attention was given to creating a comfortable environment for people with physical disabilities, so they could fully experience the atmosphere of art and cultural life.

Thanks to attentive accompaniment and tailored information delivery suited to the needs of the participants, the event was conducted in a warm and accessible setting.

The guests expressed sincere gratitude for the care and attention shown, noting that their visit to the museum left them with the warmest and most pleasant impressions.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.