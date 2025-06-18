Belarus Expands Economic Presence In Azerbaijan With Diverse Product Range
Over 500 Belarusian products are currently being presented in the Azerbaijani market, Azernews reports, citing Dmitry Pinevich, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan, as he said during a business meeting between representatives of the Belarusian state concern“Bellegprom” and members of Azerbaijan's business community.
The ambassador highlighted that among the wide range of products, which span various sectors from industrial goods to foodstuffs, there are also unique items from Belarus's light industry.
“It is important that such distinctive products are represented here. I believe that today's engagement, including prospects for joint ventures, will strengthen and expand Belarus's presence in the Azerbaijani market,” he said.
Pinevich also emphasized that Belarus is exploring the development of a strategic partnership that responds to contemporary challenges.
“This is not limited to economic ties-it also extends to broader strategic cooperation between our peoples and the leaders of our two nations. Light industry should become an integral part of this process,” he added.
