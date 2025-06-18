Khamenei Says Iran Will 'Never Surrender', Warns Off US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday the nation would never surrender as demanded by President Donald Trump and warned the United States it would face "irreparable damage" if it intervenes.

"This nation will never surrender to imposition from anyone," Khamenei said in a speech read on state television. "America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage."

