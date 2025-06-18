403
Türkiye's Auto Exports Hit Record High
(MENAFN) Türkiye's automotive industry recorded a historic surge in export performance during the January-to-March period, with total shipments in the first five months of the year amounting to USD16.5 billion.
This information was shared in newly published figures from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) on Wednesday.
Despite the challenges posed by rising tariffs imposed by the United States, the nation's automotive exports experienced a 10 percent boost compared to the same timeframe last year.
These exports constituted 17.2 percent of Türkiye’s entire export volume, underscoring the sector’s crucial role in the national economy.
In a broader context, Türkiye’s overall exports increased by 3.5 percent year-over-year in the same three-month window, reaching a total of USD110.9 billion.
Specifically, export earnings in May alone rose by 2.7 percent, amounting to USD834.2 million, according to the exporters’ association.
Germany stood out as the top destination for Turkish-made vehicles between January and May, receiving USD2.6 billion worth of goods.
France followed with USD1.8 billion, then the United Kingdom at USD1.7 billion, Spain with USD1.5 billion, and Italy with USD1.3 billion.
Other notable recipients included Slovenia with USD913.1 million, Romania with USD601.7 million, and Belgium with USD699.8 million in automotive imports from Türkiye.
The most significant rise in export values was observed in Germany, where exports increased by USD528.9 million.
Spain followed closely with an additional USD460.8 million, then Slovenia at USD354.6 million, Romania with USD178.1 million, and Belgium with USD149.6 million in additional value.
On the domestic front, the northwestern province of Kocaeli led the nation in automotive shipments, contributing USD5.2 billion during the first five months. Istanbul followed with USD3.5 billion in exports.
Bursa and Sakarya, both in the northwest, recorded USD3.5 billion and USD1.8 billion respectively, while the capital city, Ankara, accounted for USD642.7 million in vehicle exports.
