Moleculin Participates In Virtual Investor“What This Means” Segment

HOUSTON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the“Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor“What This Means” segment .

As part of the segment, Walter Klemp, Founder, President, CEO and Chairman of Moleculin, discussed the Company's recently announced positive FDA feedback received on the Pediatric Study Plan for Annamycin in children with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).

The Virtual Investor“What This Means” segment featuring Moleculin is now available here .

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation highly efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. The non-proprietary name for Annamycin is naxtarubicin. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases. Company discussions regarding Annamycin's lack of cardiotoxicity reflect the following: 1) Annamycin was designed to be non-cardiotoxic; 2) Preclinical studies have demonstrated Annamycin lacks cardiotoxicity as compared to a currently prescribed anthracycline; and, 3) An independent expert's conclusions after analyzing the data from 84 subjects treated with Annamycin in five clinical studies conducted in the US and in Europe.

The Company has begun the MIRACLE ( M olecul i n R /R AML A nnAraC Cl inical E valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and foreign regulators.

Moleculin is also developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. The Company also is developing a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the initiation of the pediatric clinical study. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the milestones described in this press release assume the Company's ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

