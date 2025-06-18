Maha Govt Urges Citizens To Share Views For 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' Document

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has appealed to the citizens to give their views during the survey being conducted to prepare a document for Viksit Maharashtra 2047 by registering on the QR code provided to them.

The government has clarified that no personal information of citizens will be collected in this survey. The Planning Department has appealed to register opinions on

“On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence , the Government of India has resolved to make India a Viksit Bharat by the year 2047 - India @ 2047. The state's goal is to reach $1 trillion in economy by 2029 and $5 trillion by 2047. In order to fulfill the state's goal and to ensure that every sector makes its mark on the state's economy, the government has decided to announce the vision of a Viksit Maharashtra 2047,” said the government release.

According to the government release, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a 150-day programme from May 6, 2025 to October 2, 2025 to prepare a vision document.

“All departments have been instructed to set long-term, medium-term and short-term phase-wise goals while preparing the vision document . Sector-wise groups have been formed based on 16 concepts to prepare the vision document. These will include agriculture, education, health, rural development, urban development, land resources, water resources, infrastructure, finance, industry, services, social development, security, soft power, technology and human development and human resource management. All these groups have to prepare a plan based on progressive, sustainable, inclusive and good governance,” said the release.

While preparing the vision documents, consultations will be held with experts in each field as well as government/non-governmental organisations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the state government has evolved a comprehensive plan to achieve 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' goal, adding that the policies and reforms initiated by the state government will see Maharashtra become a trillion dollar economy by 2030 and five trillion dollar economy by 2047.

He explained that the government is focusing on good governance streamlining the faults in the administrative system within hundred days. The government plans to bring in accountability and transparency along with ease of doing business and making governance people-oriented.