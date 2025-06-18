Waterloo Turf Breaks New Ground As It Enters Q3 Following Accelerated Franchise Growth

Texas-based Premier Synthetic Turf Franchise Set to Open New Locations in Idaho and Colorado by End of 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Turf , the premier turf and synthetic grass franchise dedicated to helping people get their Saturdays back, has started 2025 on a high note following rigorous franchise growth and entries into several new states.

Having only launched its franchise opportunity in December 2024, the brand has garnered tremendous franchise interest with a current total of 32 territories under development. With an established presence in Austin, Scottsdale, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Nashville, the brand continues to target major metropolitan areas in the Sunbelt to expand its franchise footprint.

Laying The Groundwork for National Growth

This year, Waterloo Turf entered 2 new states for the first time, with new franchisees now serving Scottsdale (AZ) and Nashville (TN). The brand will be stepping into Idaho and Colorado for the first time, with locations set to open in Boise, Boulder, Fort Collins, respectively by the end of the summer.

Additionally, Waterloo Turf will be doubling down on building a presence within its home state of Texas, with new franchise agreements signed in Waco and College Station.

"We've experienced tremendous momentum so far this year as more communities are recognizing the need for, and benefits of, sustainable landscaping solutions, such as artificial turf," said Tim Lovett, Co-Owner and CEO of Waterloo Turf. "I look forward to teaming up with driven franchise partners who want to bring lush, green, and water-conscious lawns to their local communities as we step into the remainder of 2025."

A Timely Franchise Opportunity in A Water-Conscious World

Valued at USD 76.6 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 114.3 billion by 2028 , the booming artificial turf industry is set to explode as consumer demand and water conservation legislation both take centerstage.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, depending on the region, homeowners use up to 30% to 70% of their water outdoors. Of this, an estimated 50% of outdoor water use is wasted through evaporation or runoff from overwatering. In contrast, artificial turf uses an average of 1-2 gallons of water per square foot annually, compared to that of a traditional grass lawn which requires 55 gallons of water per square foot annually.

Led by top leaders in both franchising and turf, and backed by investors with over 60 years of combined franchise experience across 13 different brands, Waterloo Turf's franchise opportunity was built off proven, streamlined operations and ongoing corporate support. Waterloo Turf is seeking franchisees with a "team captain" mindset, offering a 10% discount to owners who are ex-NCAA athletes and ex-military.

About Waterloo Turf

Founded in 2021 and franchised since December 2024, Waterloo Turf offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead. Waterloo Turf offers services for both residential and commercial-based projects, delivering high-quality turf solutions for a wide range of properties including luxury homes, commercially owned areas, dog parks, daycares, schools and more. Waterloo Turf promotes the ideal lifestyle of "Getting your Saturdays Back," allowing families and friends to focus on spending quality time together in their outdoor space.

